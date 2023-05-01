Bruce Terry Grewenow, of Rio Verde, Ariz., died in his sleep April 22, 2023, at age 85, after battling Parkinson’s Disease.
Born April 4, 1938, to Esther and Lawrence Grewenow in La Crosse, Wis., he graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956. He proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation. 1963 was a pivotal year, as he was honorably discharged from the Marines with a sergeant’s rank, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering, and one week later married the love of his life, Sharon Moyer. Together they had two children, Steve and Tami.
He enjoyed an illustrious career first with Lockheed and later Unisys, with opportunities to travel the world for his job. There wasn’t a food he wouldn’t try nor a country he wouldn’t travel to. Upon retirement, he and our mom took many memorable bike trips around the world. He loved big band music, his annual fishing trip with his daughter, and the mountain views from his patio in Rio Verde while dining with his family.
He had a loyal, gentle and kind spirit; everyone who knew him would tell you he was one of the nicest guys they ever met. Parkinson’s is not for the fainthearted, but he accepted it without complaint and even on the worst of days would still tell you he was “awesome.”
Thank you to the incredible caregivers at the Arizona Royal Care Home for their tender care during his brief stay. He is survived by wife, Sheri, of nearly 60 years; daughter Tami; son, Steve (Colleen) and granddaughters, Stephanie and Abigail, as well as other relatives and good friends. Per his wishes, a private celebration is planned for this summer at Crane Lake in Northern Minnesota.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or Arizona Hospice of the Valley.