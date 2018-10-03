Photos taken during the 2018 Oktoberfest event hosted out of Fountain Park from Sept. 28-29.
The Fountain Hills Town Council unanimously voted to approve the appointment of Sherry Leckrone to the council to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Cecil Yates earlier this year. Read more
Text-A-Tip is evolving, moving to an application-based format that allows participants to take advantage of handy new options. Read more
Flu season is fast approaching, as witnessed by the signs in pharmacies promoting flu shot sales. Read more
The Town of Fountain Hills will present the Disney Pixar hit, “Coco,” for its fall movie in the park feature on Saturday, Oct. 6. Read more
The initial edge of moisture from tropical depression Rosa left about a quarter of an inch of rain overnight Sunday in Fountain Hills, but the forecast is for more to come. Read more
McDowell Mountain Elementary School and Fountain Hills Middle School will host “Dragin’ Dads to Donuts” Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. During that time, students are invited t… Read more
VFW Post 7507 is now accepting registration of golfers for its annual golf tournament, recently renamed the Ralph Truax Memorial VFW Golf Tournament in honor of this recently deceased life-mem… Read more
On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Town of Fountain Hills is hosting the third annual Craft Classic Half-Marathon and 5k. Read more
This Saturday, at the Desert Canyon Golf Course, the Fountain Hills High School Athletic Department will host a golf fundraiser to benefit the athletics program. Read more
It’s a big week here at The Times as we publish our first ever Worship Directory, which you should find conveniently inserted in this week’s edition of the paper.
The General Election is on the horizon, which will finally conclude this year of back-to-back-to-back elections here in Fountain Hills.
