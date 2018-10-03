Spotlight

Oktoberfest 2018
Oktoberfest 2018

Photos taken during the 2018 Oktoberfest event hosted out of Fountain Park from Sept. 28-29.

Finalists for council seat named

The Town of Fountain Hills has released the names of the five finalists the council will interview to fill the vacant seat on the Town Council. The seat became vacant when Councilman Cecil Yat… Read more

Rosa has more rain in store

The initial edge of moisture from tropical depression Rosa left about a quarter of an inch of rain overnight Sunday in Fountain Hills, but the forecast is for more to come. Read more

Help needed

  • Dr. Paul McElligott

Attention, volunteers! The first of four robotics competitions for Fountain Hills is coming …

A solution

  • Bryn Henning

One of several issues facing voters during the upcoming mid-term election is the education s…

Vote Lohman

  • Kathy Dietz

Your vote counts; cast it for a candidate who has your interests at heart even though this m…

School board meets tonight

We recently announced changes to the residential and business directory. We heard the response from the advertisers and residents. We listened, and we will go back to having residential listin… Read more

Registration open for VFW golf tournament

VFW Post 7507 is now accepting registration of golfers for its annual golf tournament, recently renamed the Ralph Truax Memorial VFW Golf Tournament in honor of this recently deceased life-mem… Read more

'Worship Directory' and Halloween

  • Ryan Winslett, Editor

It’s a big week here at The Times as we publish our first ever Worship Directory, which you should find conveniently inserted in this week’s edition of the paper.

Register to vote

The General Election is on the horizon, which will finally conclude this year of back-to-back-to-back elections here in Fountain Hills.

White pages and leadership group

  • Brent Cruikshank, Publisher

We recently announced changes to the residential and business directory. We heard the response from the advertisers and residents. We listened, and we will go back to having residential listings along with our business listings in the white pages.

Lost and found

As a public service, The Times publishes a list of items that have been reported lost or found in the community. Read more

Ted Mackiewicz

Ted Mackiewicz, age 93, of Tonto Verde and Fountain Hills pass…

Frank Graves

Frank Graves, 72, of Fountain Hills passed away on Sept. 19, 2…

Joan Kelly

Our sweet Joan, 64, passed away on Sept. 16, 2018 after a year…