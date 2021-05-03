Magda Herzberger, 1926-2021, Holocaust survivor, speaker, poet, author, composer and loving mother, grandmother, and wife, passed away at the age of 95 on April 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene Herzberger; her son, Henry Herzberger; her daughter, Monica Riekoff (Wolfson); her son-in-law, David Wolfson; her grandson, Nathan Herzberger; her granddaughter, Mira Ma McDonald; her grandson-in-law, Sean McDonald; and her great grandchildren, Erzi McDonald and Gideon McDonald.
Magda was the author of 13 published books, including her autobiographical book, “Survival,” about her harrowing experiences in three Nazi German concentration camps. Magda was a Holocaust speaker for many years, touching many lives with her inspiration and love of life.
One of her sayings was “Hang on to the three strong pillars of life: faith, hope and love.” Magda was a beacon of light and inspiration to those that crossed her path, whether it was in a religious setting, school, or anywhere else that she was a speaker, or in her life. Magda was a powerful voice in remembrance of the Holocaust and wanted to keep the memories of the victims of the Holocaust alive, and to never forget, both in her books, lectures, and her composition called The Requiem, which was for baritone and soprano solos with chorus.
Magda and her husband, Eugene, were avid cross-country skiers and marathon runners in their younger days, and climbed many peaks in Colorado, including Holy Cross Mountain. She also lectured at colleges and schools both here in the Valley and also in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia. She appeared on radio and television shows, and most recently was awarded the Red Letter Awards Spirit of Love Award in 2020. Google Magda to find links to many of her presentations and information about her life and her books.
Magda Herzberger’s poem, “Daybreak,” from her book, “Survival,” pg. 368, dedicated to her husband, Eugene, is an example of her beautiful thoughts on life and its temporary and ever-changing characteristic:
Daybreak (dedicated to my husband) by Magda Herzberger:
Come, my love
the night is gone
Yesterday slipped away
on the Milky Way
and the purple dawn put on
its sapphire crown,
ushering the new day
and making way
for the rising sun.
Let us resume
our daily course
on life’s terrain.
Let the returning light
illuminate our sight
and start a new episode.
Let us decipher a part
of the hidden code
of creation,
on our temporary
earthly station.