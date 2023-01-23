Dennis James Weber, beloved husband and father, of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, at age 70. Born on Nov. 15, 1952, in Buffalo, N.Y., he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Constance (Connie) Weber. Dennis is also survived by his loving daughter, Megan Weber, and son-in-law Michael Nugent. He is also survived by his sister, Linda, and many other loving family members.
Dennis started his career as a display designer and artist. Dennis moved to Arizona in 1978 and found a genuine love for the local flora and fauna. Throughout his life he owned an art gallery, was a skilled sculptor in paper clay and designer display artist, and an active loving father.
He enjoyed associations in the Fountain Hills Art League, was a former Fountain Hills Art League president and had been involved with the local art gallery. As a lover of the arts, Dennis was also an avid and talented drummer who enjoyed jamming with friends in a local band. The family will be holding memorial services privately, in celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made in memory of Dennis Weber to Mayo Clinic for clinical research. Donations can be made by phone, online, or by mail. Phone, please call 1-855-852-8129 to talk with a benefactor service associate who can facilitate a secure gift over the telephone.
Online, visit philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc and complete the online form. Under “Designate my gift to,” please select the appropriate fund from the provided list. Under “Tribute Information,” please indicate the gift is in memory of Dennis Weber.
For mail, checks can be written directly to Mayo Clinic and mailed to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 SW First Street Rochester, MN 55905. In the memo line of the check, please indicate that the donation is in memory of Dennis Weber and is for the purpose of clinical research.