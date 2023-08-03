Fountain View upgrade

A rendering of the new putting green, pickleball court and covered rest area planned for the senior living community. (Submitted image)

It’s been more than 20 years since Fountain View Village (FVV) had any major renovations done. Finally, beginning last November, the community decided to remodel nearly every part of its facility, from the living spaces to the reception area, pub and dining areas. Now at the tail-end of the interior renovations, FVV is shifting its focus outside where a putting green and an enclosed pickleball court will be built on the undeveloped southeast corner of the facility.

The community’s Executive Director, Chris Daroczy, said plans for the new outdoor development were approved and construction will begin soon with a completion date expected in the last quarter of 2023. The project was designed by JSQUARED Architecture and construction will be completed by Sovereign Gardens.