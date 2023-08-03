It’s been more than 20 years since Fountain View Village (FVV) had any major renovations done. Finally, beginning last November, the community decided to remodel nearly every part of its facility, from the living spaces to the reception area, pub and dining areas. Now at the tail-end of the interior renovations, FVV is shifting its focus outside where a putting green and an enclosed pickleball court will be built on the undeveloped southeast corner of the facility.
The community’s Executive Director, Chris Daroczy, said plans for the new outdoor development were approved and construction will begin soon with a completion date expected in the last quarter of 2023. The project was designed by JSQUARED Architecture and construction will be completed by Sovereign Gardens.
Between the putting green and the pickleball court, a few sitting benches will be placed below a pergola where a walkway will connect the upper and lower parking areas. Trees and shrubs will be planted throughout the open space.
“We just thought, ‘What can we really incorporate with what we currently have to work with?’” Daroczy said of the open space near the front of the facility. “This is the concept that came from that.”
FVV’s Community Outreach and Event Coordinator LuAnn Oburn said it’s hard to dispute how popular pickleball has become across the country. And with several golfers who take residence at FVV, she believes this project is a great addition to the community.
“As we are always trying to broaden our appeal, we try to anticipate and also keep informed as to what seems to be important to the community at large,” Oburn said.
According to Daroczy, feedback from residents on the new outdoor plans has been positive. While some residents may not play golf or pickleball for acuity and functionality reasons, those who are familiar with pickleball, spend time on the surrounding golf courses or are open to new activities are optimistic.
As the interior renovations near completion, Daroczy said the residents will be able to enjoy a more spacious and modern facility.
“These updates have been so important to bring added comfort, luxury and enjoyment for all residents at the community,” Daroczy said. “It’s been a long work in progress, but we’re happy with the end result we’re reaching.”
Fountain View Village is located at 16455 Avenue of the Fountains. For information on renovations, floor plans or to schedule a tour of the community, visit fountainviewvillageaz.com or call 480-618-7143.