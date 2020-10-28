Art on the Avenue opens for its 11th season today, Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The 2020-21 event is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the east median of the Avenue of the Fountains. The park-like setting is across from the Fountain, which is the area’s biggest tourist attraction for locals and visitors.
Art on the Avenue is free, with plenty of free parking. The annual series was created to give area artists the opportunity to share and promote their one-of-a-kind pieces in the unique gallery.
Pottery, paintings, wall art, fiber and jewelry are among the offerings available. The event features up to 60 different artists each week.
To adhere to COVID-19 requirements, social distancing and masks are required.