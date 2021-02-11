Fountain Hills is overflowing with talented artists.
Fountain Hills Art League is awash with many of those artists.
The All-Member Art League Art Exhibit, usually held in February, is virtual this year. More than 30 works of art in a number of media are displayed in the virtual show.
The show, which is featured online at fountainhillsartleague.com, will remain online through 2021.
Normally the artwork is displayed at the Community Center. Because of COVID-19 and the closing of the Community Center, the league decided to display the works virtually.
The work is diverse, featuring oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, photography and other media, which includes baskets, embroidery, sculpture and more.
A number of the work is available for purchase. Those interested in speaking to the artist or to purchase one of the pieces, contact Pat Reich, patreich@gmail.com, who will put patrons in touch with the artist.