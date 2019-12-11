The wrestling season got off to a strong start for the Falcons this past weekend in Wickenburg.
From Dec. 6-7, The Fountain Hills High School wrestling program traveled north to compete in the Wickenburg Invitational.
The first day saw Fountain Hills go 2-3 in dual meets and, on the second day, the highest placing individual Falcon wrestler was junior Marcus Nelson, who took third overall in the 115-pound weight class.
Fountain Hills High School hosts its one home meet of the season today, Dec. 11. The meet will be held at the FHHS gym and begin at 3 p.m.
Head coach Luke Salzmann said is happy with how his team’s first meet of the season went.
“Overall it was a good day to start the season on and, for a few of the guys, this was their first time wrestling,” Salzmann said. “Our team is young and inexperienced but all the wrestlers are athletic and are picking up the sport fast. Saturday, the boys found success with everyone winning matches.”