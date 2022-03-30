Beach Volleyball is a fluid sport. Things change often, and players and coaches have to adjust at the drop of a hat. The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team was supposed to have three matches last week, but after scheduling changes, the Falcons only played one game on Wednesday, March 23.
The Falcons won 5-0, but they were hardly challenged by section opponent North Pointe Prep. North Pointe is winless on the season, and they haven’t won a single set in seven matches. North Pointe lacked a full roster and forfeited the five pair to the Falcons, and sophomore Savannah Peterson got her first varsity start in place of an injured freshman, Jocelyn Bloedel.
Head coach Peter McGloin said that last Thursday’s JV match offered more competition, and it wasn’t the first time this season that’s happened. The JV Falcons own an undefeated 6-0 record, and they’ve beaten a 6A, 5A, and two 4A teams so far.
On Wednesday, Peterson and fellow sophomore Elliana Schulze won 21-8, 21-4 in the four pair, and sophomore Bella Garman and freshman Kitrick Garman won 21-10, 21-11 in the three pair. At two, senior Amaya Evans and sophomore Sydney Boeshans won 21-5, 21-6, and junior Mia Kohoutek and sophomore Sophie Wickland won 21-9, 21-11 in the top pair.
The Falcons played aggressive and hit shots that could beat anybody. They often won their points off their serve or first return, but most of North Pointe’s points came from missed serves and other unforced errors.
McGloin said the Falcons need to play their game the same way no matter who they play. Bella and Kitrick Garman echoed their coach and added that they have to focus on the little things to help avoid mistakes.
“Focusing on your form helps a lot,” Kitrick said. “Focusing helps you not make as many mistakes as you would if you were distracted, and it helps you not make so many errors.”
The Garmans have natural chemistry, but they also have their fair share of arguments, like most siblings. They’ve learned to put their differences aside and focus on the game since the beginning of the season, and the Falcons will need that same determination and focus in their upcoming two-week gauntlet.
“When you’re on the court, you put personal life aside and you just focus on the game,” Bella said. “We really try to make relationships outside the court not matter on the court.”
The Falcons hosted No. 2 Mesquite this past Monday, March 28, after press time. Mesquite is a tough challenge for the Falcons, and a personal one. Mesquite beat Fountain Hills 3-2 in the 2019 State Championship, and McGloin said a win over the Wildcats would secure a playoff spot for the Falcons this season.
The Falcons are ranked No. 14 ahead of Mesquite, and only the top 16 teams make the playoffs. After facing the No. 2 team in the state, the road to playoffs won’t get any easier for the Falcons. They will have five road games over 10 days, and their road trip will include big games against section opponents, No. 7 Notre Dame Prep and No. 6 Northwest Christian.
“Obviously, we want to win the rest of our games and make the playoffs,” Bella said. “But our coaches tell us to take it one game at a time. Don’t think ahead to the future, don’t think about mistakes in past games. If you focus on one game, you can win that game.”
Today, Wednesday, March 30, the Falcons travel to Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center to face Notre Dame at 4 p.m. The Falcons will have no time to rest and tomorrow, Thursday, March 31, the team travels to Chuparosa Park to take on No. 19 Seton Catholic Prep at 5:30 p.m.
The Falcons have only traveled twice this season, and they split those games 1-1. Outside of bus trips and getting home later, McGloin said traveling isn’t much of a factor. The players, however, noticed differences from place to place. The Garmans said they had to adjust to deeper sand at Gilbert Christian, and wider courts at Horizon Honors.
At the end of the day, McGloin doesn’t want to hear excuses from his players. He just wants them to play hard.
“If we’re the team that I keep seeing in practice every day, we can beat anybody in Division II,” McGloin said. “Now it’s about dealing with our mindset, staying present in the moment, and working hard. This team still doesn’t have that competitive experience yet, I mean didn’t finish games earlier in the season, but I’m hoping we finish in these big games coming up. This team can be really good, and I don’t know if they realize it yet.”
Next Monday, April 4, the Falcons travel to No. 16 Arizona College Prep at 4 p.m. Afterward, the Falcons will face Northwest Christian on Wednesday, April 6, at 4 p.m. The last road game of the season will be at Payson on Friday, April 8.