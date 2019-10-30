The Lady Falcon volleyball squad may have had its best week of the season this past week after pulling off two wins against two of the divisions toughest opponents.
The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team’s first match last week was on Oct. 22 against Gilbert Christian. FHHS won the match, 3-0.
The second match was two days later on Oct. 24 against Coronado. The Lady Falcons pulled off another victory, this time winning in four sets by a final score of 3-1.
Fountain Hills volleyball has its last two matches of the regular season this week. The first was yesterday, Oct. 29, against Arizona College Prep. The second is today, Oct. 30, away at American Leadership Academy Gilbert starting at 6 p.m.
Gilbert Christian
Head coach Tia Kannapel said she couldn’t be more pleased with the Falcons’ win against the 15th ranked volleyball team in the state.
“This was our cleanest match to date and this win puts us in contention for a playoff position,” Kannapel said. “This win was also a huge team win for us and is showing that our team is truly peaking at the right time. We have been playing our cleanest and most aggressive volleyball the last two weeks and we have shown we can compete with and beat some of the better teams in the state. I couldn’t ask for a better time for the team to play at its best.”
Some star players this match included Anya Feryer-Melk and Grace Abrams.
Freyer-Melk had three aces, eight kills and 14 digs and Abrams recorded one ace, 10 kills, three blocks, and 12 digs.
Falcon Sofie Langer was also a huge asset in the match, netting 30 assists.
Coronado
The Lady Falcons kept up the aggressive play in their second match but lost one set, which is something that Kannapel said she thinks is good for the team.
“I think it was a good reminder to the girls that we must always work our hardest to finish sets as effectively as possible,” Kannapel said.
Abrams again was a force in the game with nine kills and eight digs, but Gina Woods was also a big factor in the team’s win with eight aces, 10 kills, and 16 digs.
Kannapel said she is hoping that this momentum continues for Fountain Hills.
“We have had bumpy moments but it has led to amazing gameplay at the best time possible,” Kannapel said. “We need to push out a win in this upcoming week of games to guarantee a spot in playoffs, then continue this positive growth into post-season play.”