Swim.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School swim team has two meets this week, including a state qualifying meet this Saturday, Sept. 17. The Falcons swam fast in their first meet on Sept. 1, and several swimmers beat the state provisional cut, but they’ll need to swim that fast or better this weekend to officially qualify for state.

According to head coach Patti Schultz, every Falcon set a new personal record at the season opener against Basis Phoenix and Paradise Honors. The boys 200 freestyle relay team comprised of seniors Gunnar Wise and Dylan Horsfall, and juniors Keian Evans and Space Kingphakorn, put together a 1:43.09 relay time. The provisional cut for free relay in Division III is 1:47.17.