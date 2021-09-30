The Fountain Hills High School swim team swam fast at the TYR Classic Invitational meet last Saturday, Sept. 25. Five Falcons swam provisional qualifying times for the state meet in November, and two students qualified individually.
Senior Grace Clark placed 16th in the individual medley 200m race and her 2:39.28 time qualifies for state. Junior Gunnar Wise qualified in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:09.05 and in the 50m freestyle with a time of 24.25. Wise set a new personal best in his freestyle event.
Wise was part of a relay team that also qualified in freestyle. Juniors Space Kingphakorn, Dylan Horsfall, JP Cahill and Wise swam a 200m free relay in 1:49.09.
Kingphakorn, Horsfall and Vinne Caggiula all set new personal records in the 100m breaststroke. Raith Trevena swam a new best in the 100m freestyle that was four seconds faster than his previous best, and Elizabeth Franzone also set a new PR in the 100m free race.
The swim team travels to Sedona this Thursday, Sept. 30, to face Tempe and Tempe Prep at 4 p.m. The Falcons still have about six weeks to continue improving before the state meet.