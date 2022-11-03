The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed in its last qualifying meet this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The girls 200 free relay team met the state provisional time at the Green & Gold Invite, but they didn’t make the top 26 rankings, so they won’t be competing at state this Friday.
Senior Gunnar Wise will be returning to the state competition for a second year in a row with new faces joining him this year, junior Keian Evans and freshman Natalie Owers. Evans and Wise will also be competing in two different relay races, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay.
As of Monday, Oct. 31, Wise will compete in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke races, Evans will compete in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and Owers will compete in 200 free and 100 backstroke. Wise and Evans are seeded in the top 10 for each of their races, while Owers is 14th in freestyle and 26th in backstroke.
This past weekend, both the boys relay teams took fifth place. The 200-yard medley relay team of Evans, Wise, senior Space Kingphakorn and senior Dylan Horsfall finished at 1:54.03. The 200 freestyle relay team is the same except for junior Brendan Davies instead of Horsfall, and that relay team finished at 1:38.11. Freshman Colby Wright is a relay alternate for state.
Swimmers need to finish in the top five to medal at state. Preliminaries are this Friday, Nov. 4, starting at 4:15 p.m., and finals start Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Both days will take place at the Phoenix Country Day School – Dady Aquatic Center. Admission fees are $15 per adult and $7.50 for students with high school ID.