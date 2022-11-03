Swim.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed in its last qualifying meet this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The girls 200 free relay team met the state provisional time at the Green & Gold Invite, but they didn’t make the top 26 rankings, so they won’t be competing at state this Friday.

Senior Gunnar Wise will be returning to the state competition for a second year in a row with new faces joining him this year, junior Keian Evans and freshman Natalie Owers. Evans and Wise will also be competing in two different relay races, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay.