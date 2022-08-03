Sean Moran.JPG

Fountain Hills High School hired a new head football coach at the beginning of June. Sean Moran introduced himself at a parent meeting on Wednesday, June 8, and the Falcons have been in the weight room nearly every weekday for the past two months.

Moran comes most recently from Shadow Ridge High School. He has over 10 years’ experience as a positions coach and offensive coordinator, and Fountain Hills will be his first time taking on the role of head coach.