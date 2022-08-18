James Collins has been an important part of the Fountain Hills Unified School District family going on 15 years now. He’s coached basketball here since 2007, he keeps the buildings clean and operable, and now he’s a full-time security guard at Fountain Hills Middle School.
More commonly known as “JC,” Collins was hired by FHUSD back in 2007. He’s coached basketball every year since, but his other positions have changed slightly. Collins will often do more than his job description entails, and he doubts his day to day routines will change due to his new security position, because he was unofficial security last year.
“It doesn’t [change],” Collins said. “The deal is I will be closer to the kids. Last year, I used to wear my security shirt, but I didn’t have any authority. Now, if I see something, I have authority to react.”
Collins was hired as facilities foreman in February 2022. He makes sure all district buildings are clean and safe for use, whether that means the bathrooms are clean or the air conditioning is working. The previous three years, Collins worked at a Mesa alternative school, but still volunteered his weekdays and weekends as a basketball coach in Fountain Hills.
“I still was the coach regardless,” Collins said. “I was living in Mesa, commuting back here every day to do basketball, but I wasn’t an employee here those three years…It was a lot, but I did it because of the kids. It’s never about me, never been.”
Collins has made an imprint on the basketball program in 15 years. Before he left the district, he used to unlock the gym on Saturdays and let students play for free. Collins said he coached all but three players on the 2017 high school state championship basketball team when they were younger, and he helped the current high school head coach, Jeff Bonner, get his position.
“We were in the championship game in eighth grade, and Jeff was at Gilbert Christian,” Collins said. “They hit a last-second shot to beat us in the championship. After that, [Matthew] Keating was the high school coach, but he resigned, so I came in the next day and said, ‘Hey Cain, I think Jeff would be great for Fountain Hills. He went to school here in 2012, see if you can, hire him,’ and he got the job. Ever since then, it's been good, because I can remember when I was security and Jeff was a freshman.”
Over 15 years, Collins has seen employees cycle through FHUSD. He is familiar with new Superintendent and former Fountain Hills High School Principal Cain Jagodzinski, and he introduced himself to other new staff this summer.
“The administration is ready to go,” Collins said. “I think everybody’s ready to go for a new change. I think this crop of people has a lot of energy and positivity, and I think it’s going to be a good year. I really do.”
Collins primarily works with middle school and freshman basketball players these days. He teaches them the basics and uses his past experience as a correctional officer to instill discipline and structure in the players. After he graduated college, he worked as a correctional officer in Nebraska until his father-in-law convinced him and his wife to move to Arizona.
Collins also has plenty of basketball knowledge to pass on to young players. He was a defensive player of the year and multiple-time all-conference basketball player at Peru State College in his home state of Nebraska. Collins has two kids that still live in Nebraska, and his first grandchild, Harrison, was born last October.
Collins believes he has good bonds with the students and community because he is honest and real with them. He tries to teach students life lessons, like respect, and will also help any student or teacher that asks for it.
“What I love about JC is his spirit,” Fountain Hills Athletic Director Evelyn Wynn said. “He is always willing to help. He’s always offering his assistance with anything. Like it could be absolutely anything, from ‘can I help clean up the locker rooms’ to covering a study hall. Whatever it is, JC is 100% here for the kids, and that is obviously what we look for in anybody in education. He just bleeds Fountain Hills.”
This year will be Collins’ 15th with the school district. He hasn’t been an employee all 15 years, but in that time, he’s carved out a spot for himself as a caring and helpful member of the Fountain Hills community.
“I try to do my best,” Collins said. “It’s all about our kids. Being safe, making sure they’re in good spirts and making sure they’re in a good place. That’s all that matters.”