JC.JPG

James Collins has been an important part of the Fountain Hills Unified School District family going on 15 years now. He’s coached basketball here since 2007, he keeps the buildings clean and operable, and now he’s a full-time security guard at Fountain Hills Middle School.

More commonly known as “JC,” Collins was hired by FHUSD back in 2007. He’s coached basketball every year since, but his other positions have changed slightly. Collins will often do more than his job description entails, and he doubts his day to day routines will change due to his new security position, because he was unofficial security last year.