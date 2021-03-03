Last week saw the Falcon grapplers take part in a trio of duals, with the local boys performing well in each match.
The competition began on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the Falcons heading to Tempe Prep to take on squads from Benjamin Franklin and Seton Catholic.
“Ran into some great competition and had some really good matches,” said head coach Luke Salzman. “Win or lose, if our guys can get quality matches, it will only get them better and ready for state in a couple weeks.”
The following day, Feb. 25, the Falcons stayed home to welcome the team from Willcox.
“They have some really good guys in their lineup,” Salzman said. “Our young guys stepped up and had some big wins.”
With a break of just one day, the Falcons returned to the home mat on Saturday, Feb. 27, to square off against the Division 2 team from Tempe High School. This was the final home match scheduled for the season.
“We recognized our two seniors, Brandon Becher and Dominick Flynn, for their hard work and dedication to the team throughout their high school career,” Salzman said.
Looking back at last week’s trio of matches, Salzman said freshman Tyler Langer had an exceptional week, going 3-0 in the 160 weight class.
“He is really coming along and learning what to do and what not to do on the mat,” Salzman added. “I’m excited to see him improve in the years to come.”
The Falcons had two road matches scheduled this week to close out the regular season. The team was set to take on Benjamin Franklin and Tempe Prep on March 2 and Northwest Christian on March 3.