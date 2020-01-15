The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team delivered a big win in its one game last week.
On Jan. 7, the Lady Falcons hosted Horizon Honors at home and bested their guests by a final score of 46-23.
Fountain Hills girls basketball has two games this week. The first game is on Thursday, Jan. 16, against Gilbert Christian. The game is at FHHS and begins at 6 p.m.
The second match-up is on Saturday, Jan. 18, away at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy starting at 5 p.m.
Coach’s comments and stats were unavailable as of press time.