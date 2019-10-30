Members of the Falcon football squad showed that they haven’t given up after their recent loss and pulled off an impressive victory this past week.
On Oct. 25, the Fountain Hills High School football team traveled to play Gilbert Christian and beat the Knights in a close showdown, 35-28.
The Falcons have the last game of the regular season this Friday, Nov. 1. The game is against Valley Christian and will start at 7 p.m. Since this will be the last home game, it will also be senior night not just for football, but swim and cross country, too.
Head coach Jason Henslin said that the team’s recent opponent, Gilbert Christian, runs an offense unlike others the Falcons have played before.
“It was an interesting game because this team runs such different offense; it’s like an old-school wishbone offense, so they controlled the clock,” Henslin said. “In the first half alone we only got the ball three times, but we scored on two of those drives. You just have to take advantage of every opportunity that you can.”
In total, the Falcons only had the ball a total of eight times in the game and, out of those eight times, they scored on five possessions.
For Henslin, it was encouraging to see his team play that way, especially after their most recent loss.
“It was fun to see the guys step up,” Henslin said. “There were ups and downs in the game. Hafeez was injured in the first half and Gilbert scored a touchdown before halftime. So it was all these punches that the kids keep taking and then just give back.”
A top player in the game, according to Henslin, was running back Calvin Lupein who rushed for 118 yards, scoring three touchdowns in the process.