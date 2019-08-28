The Fountain Hills High School football team fared better in this year’s season opener then last year, but FHHS still started the season off with a loss.
On Aug. 23, the Falcons traveled to Northwest Christian High School where they battled with the Crusaders but ultimately lost, 45-20.
The Falcons’ next game will be at home this Friday, Aug. 30, against Odyssey Institute starting at 7 p.m.
Head coach Jason Henslin’s biggest takeaway from the first game was how solid the team’s effort was on the field.
“A lot better effort this year,” Henslin said. “That was the biggest measuring stick, seeing the guys give full effort on all the plays. Yes, we still had some times where people were maybe in the wrong position, which is typical for the first game, but the effort was there.”
The Falcons’ offense took a quarter to warm up, Henslin said, pegging first-game nerves along with adjusting to a new quarterback as contributors.
Quarterback Shane Davenport was on the roster last season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, but an injury in the first game put him out for most of the season.
To Henslin, it was special seeing Davenport return with a relatively strong showing.
“It was good to see Shane get on rhythm, especially after the injuries he dealt with last year,” Henslin said. “I was joking on the bus with him that he only got to play three plays last year against Northwest before his injury [and] this year he got to throw three touchdowns against them. So, a big difference.”
Henslin said several upperclassmen had stellar performances this outing, like linebacker Hafeez Momoh, who had 23 tackles. These types of performances were the biggest difference from last year’s season opener and this year’s, according Henslin.
“It seemed like even the upperclassmen last year were in shock and didn’t know what to do,” Henslin said. “But this year the veterans are stepping up.”
Looking ahead to this Friday’s game, Henslin said he is feeling good about the Falcons’ next showdown.
“Watching the film I feel like we match up well against (Odyssey Institute),” he said.
Booster tailgate
Before the first home game this Friday, Aug. 30, the Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club will throw a tailgate party behind the home bleachers beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Along with a food truck, Kona ice and a dunk tank, the Booster Club will also sell their $100 all sports season pass.