The seniors on the Fountain Hills High School football team have dealt with a maddening amount of turnover, having a new head coach three of the past four years. The Falcons lost 42-6 to Marcos de Niza last Friday, Sept. 9, and their record dropped to 1-3, but the Falcons are still bought in to first-year head coach Sean Moran’s program.

Moran said that the out of conference game last Friday was one of the toughest challenges Fountain Hills will face this season. The Falcons were down 42-0 at the half, but the message from Moran was clear; win the second half.