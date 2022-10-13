Football.JPG

Members of the Fountain Hills High School football team rested their bodies last week over their bye weekend. The Falcons are 3-0 in region play, and they’ve outscored their opponents 157-63 in those last three games. The Falcons host a lower ranked non-region Bourgade Catholic this Friday, Oct. 14, and then they’ll play Payson and Valley Christian to finish their region and regular schedule.

The Falcons went 1-3 in region play last year and missed the playoffs. Head coach Sean Moran came into the year hoping to change the culture at Fountain Hills and brought with him a former high school teammate and ASU strength and conditioning coach, Jake Affronti. The Falcons have improved since their intense offseason workouts, and they are starting to see results on the field.