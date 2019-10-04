The aquatic Falcons participated in one meet this past week before heading to their big state qualifier this Saturday.
The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed against Mountain Point and Horizon Honors on Sept. 26 at the Roadrunner pool.
Competing against swim programs that are 50 swimmers strong, the Falcons came in third place as a school.
This Saturday, Oct. 5, the Falcons have their big Pitchfork Invitational at Arizona State University. This will be one of the meets where swimmers can qualify for state.
Head coach Patti Schultz said she is happy to see that her swimmers are starting to have better control over the technical aspects of swim.
“Swimmers stats improved and their streamline off starts and walls are getting better,” Schultz said. “We could cut up to 2-3 seconds off times with these little fine-tunings on the starts and turns.”
Schultz point to some individual swimmers that had impressive performances this past meet.
Grace Clark finished third in her 200 freestyle event. Connor Reiff was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke. Finally, Rachel Walters finished third in the 200 individual medley.