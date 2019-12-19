The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team successfully hosted a dual meet this past week in Fountain Hills.
On Dec. 11, The Falcons hosted four other schools including Hayden High School, ALA Gilbert, Mogollon and state champs, Santa Cruz, at the high school gym.
The Falcons went 1-3 across these match-ups, besting Hayden while falling to the other three schools.
Also this past week on Dec. 13 and 14, the grappling Falcons took part in the Titan Invitational where two Falcons placed in the top 10 for their weight class. Marcus Nelson took fifth overall in the 113 weight class and junior Dom Flynn took fourth overall in the 152 weight class.
The wrestling team will return to the mats in 2020.
Head coach Luke Salzman said he is very happy with how the Falcons’ home meet turned out this season.
“We love hosting home duals,” Salzman said. “It gives us an opportunity for friends, staff and family members to come cheer on the boys and see the hard work we have put in.”
Salzman was also happy with how the Titan Invitational went, with more than just Nelson and Flynn finding success.
“This was a great tournament,” Salzman said. “All of our guys on the team won matches and improved going into the two week winter break. We are excited to hit January and continue to improve on the mat.”