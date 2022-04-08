The Fountain Hills High School golf team competed in its fifth match of the season last Wednesday, March 30. The Falcons came in third against Rancho Solano Prep and Scottsdale Christian, and sophomore Ethan Schafer had the third best individual score.
Schafer’s final score was 38, two higher than the first-place score of 36. His older brother, senior Alex Schafer, finished eighth with a score of 42, and behind them was sophomore Tom Tiebert scoring 52 and senior Brendan Muhs scoring 54.
Two Falcons competed in their first match of the season, freshman Meg Milashoski and sophomore Ben West. Milashoski finished with a score of 65, right behind fellow freshman Savannah Miller, who scored 64. West finished with 79.
The Falcons are currently ranked 25th of 60 eligible teams, and the Schafer brothers each are ranked in the top 100 of the state. Alex is ranked 31st and Ethan is ranked 62nd.
This past Monday, April 4, the Falcons hosted Veritas Prep and Cicero Prep at Desert Canyon Golf Club. Next Monday, April 11, the Falcons will travel to Hilcrest Golf Course. They will face Northwest Christian, Glendale Prep, and Horizon Honors at 3:30 p.m.