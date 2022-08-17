Football 1.jpg

Friday nights under the lights return this week. The Fountain Hills High School football team will host the Chino Valley Cougars at 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 19, to start the regular season at home.

All Fountain Hills Unified School District students, grades K through 12, get into each home football game for free. Bachelor’s Pad BBQ will have a food truck at the first three home games, and the Booster Club will be doing a 50/50 raffle at the home opener. Desert King Falconry will also be in attendance before the game with a real falcon to do a flyover before kickoff.