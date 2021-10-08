The bottom-line result was the same for the Fountain Hills High School football team last Friday night, but they looked better than previous weeks. The Falcons had scored 18 total points their previous three games, but they scored 31 in a road loss to Apache Junction.
The Prospectors’ high-powered offense scored their first of 56 points with a touchdown on their opening possession. Fountain Hills had no immediate offensive response, but the Falcons’ defense forced a turnover on downs on the next Prospector possession.
The Falcon defense was gashed for a 55-yard touchdown run to put Apache up 14-0 before the Falcon offense marched down the field to score their own rushing touchdown. Junior Gavin Furi scored from 10 yards out and made it 14-7 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
Apache scored again, but quarterback Spencer Nelson was ready for the challenge. He orchestrated a long drive and set up a goal line play. Savion Boone ran in a one-yard touchdown from a wildcat formation, making it 21-15 after Furi ran in a two-point conversion.
The Prospectors drained all the remaining first half clock on their next touchdown drive. They took a 13-point lead into the half and built on it after stopping the Falcons’ first series of the second half. A 30-yard touchdown pass put the Falcons down 35-15 halfway through the third quarter.
The Falcons returned the favor and took the next six minutes of the quarter away from the Prospector offense. Nelson had them in the red zone and connected with Calvin Lupien for a five-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter.
The Falcons were tired in the fourth quarter and allowed a big kickoff return and two back-to-back sacks. Apache was able to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons weren’t completely out of the game. In the last three minutes, Nelson connected with freshman Sam Barnard for a 24-yard touchdown pass, and they kicked a field goal in the final minute to lose 56-31.
Nelson completed 15 of his 25 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Boone had seven receptions for 65 yards, and Barnard had five receptions for 69 yards. Barnard has been doing more for the Falcons each week and scored his first career touchdown this week. Furi also stepped up this week and accumulated 111 total yards.
Head Coach Jimmy Curtis and his team will have a break from their 3A region schedule when they host Scottsdale Christian Academy this Friday, Oct. 8. The Falcons hope to end their four-game losing streak against the 2A Eagles.