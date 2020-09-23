The Fountain Hills High School cross country team is back and ready for an abridged 2020 season, but members are still training just as hard as ever.
The FHHS cross country team recently had its first meet of the season on Sept. 16 against Norte Dame Prep, San Tan Foothills and Payson. On the boys’ side, the top Falcon runner was Josh Ball coming in third with a time of 20:27. As for the girls, the top runner was Erin Hooley, who came in first with a time of 22:59.
The Falcons’ next meet is today, Sept. 23, away against Notre Dame Prep.
The cross country squad is 10 runners strong this season with three girls and seven boys, all of which are underclassmen. Because of the special year, head coach Nick Goodman said the 2020 season is going to be unique.
“We started group practice on Aug. 24 and have been practicing daily for four weeks,” Goodman said. “As a result of COVID-19, we started practice later than usual, have to limit the number of competitions to smaller events (we had to cancel our annual Fountain Hills Invitational), have to wear masks at practice, and avoid close contact with anyone.”
Even with the changes to the season, Goodman and his runners are still striving to meet their goals.
“A few of my goals for the team are to teach proper running form, train them to overcome adversity, and to strive to reach their own personal goals in running and competition,” Goodman said.