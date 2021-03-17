The beach volleyball season officially begins this afternoon, March 17, with a 4 p.m. road game against the squad from Veritas Prep. Play continues next Monday, March 22, with another away match, this time against the team from Flagstaff at 3 p.m.
According to head coach Peter McGloin, the local ladies are looking to have a solid season, beginning with a recent successful scrimmage against the visiting squad from Gilbert Christian.
“Over the past four seasons, the program has compiled a record of 46 wins and three losses, and ha had three consecutive state finals appearances,” McGloin said. “This year’s team, led by seven returning seniors, hopes to add to that tradition and have a lot of fun on the way.”
McGloin said the Lady Falcons have been working hard in the off-season, with 33 “open sand” practices before tryouts began.
“We have a great core of seasoned returning players and a group of new players who have been learning the game for the first time and progressing tremendously,” McGloin added. “We compete in a division with schools that are up to five times the size of FHHS, but I think we can compete with anyone and have a chance to reach our ultimate goal.”
McGloin said the Falcons got their season off to a fun and aggressive start with last week’s scrimmage against Gilbert Christian.
“Our players, both experienced and new, competed with a lot of intensity and showed that their hard work is paying off,” McGloin said. “Our girls were aggressive, already looking like the players we see in practice for the most part in this first competition, which is a big accomplishment.
“There was a lot of positive energy and spectacular plays that only come with high levels of effort and focus.”
Looking ahead to the first couple of matches of the regular season, McGloin hopes to see that same level of play moving forward.
“We are sure glad to be competing again, after our season was cut short at this time a year ago,” McGloin said. “I’m hopeful that we will have a full and fun season, and that there will be a lot of memories created that last a lifetime.”