The Falcon boys basketball team wrapped its season in the state semifinals, dropping a showdown against the Snowflake Lobos by a score of 40-35.
This capped off a standout season for the Falcons, with the local boys earning a 6-2 region standing and 11-3 in conference play. The team carried an impressive seven-game winning streak through the middle of the season and, once region play was complete, easily qualified for a postseason run.
That run began with a state opening-round win against American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North, with the Falcons besting their opponent by a score of 63-40. That momentum carried over to the next game in a big way, as the Falcons went on to double the score of their opponents from Northwest Christian in the quarterfinals, winning by a margin of 53-26.
The March 18 semifinal showdown with Snowflake was a close battle, with the Falcons and Lobos staying tight right up until the final buzzer. The Lobos were able to break away in the final minutes of play, however, going on to earn a 40-35 victory. Snowflake went on to lose to the state champions from Page on March 20 by a final score of 64-51.
As for the Falcons, head coach Jeffrey Bonner said he was proud of his squad making it to the final four, calling the unique 2020-21 season a “great run.”