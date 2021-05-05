The Falcon baseball team ended the regular season with two solid performances, besting Camp Verde 3-1 on the road April 27 before toppling the same team 10-0 on April 30 in front of the hometown crowd. That puts the Falcons at 10-6 in conference play, 7-3 in the region, good enough for #2 season standing.
Going off of stats accumulated by Maxpreps.com, the Falcons have the best pitcher, best defense and six of the top 10 hitters in the league as of this writing.
“I think we’re in a good position in all phases of the game” said head coach Bob Langer. “I expect we’re going to face some good pitching in the playoffs, but I feel our guys are up to the challenge. We’ll be working hard this week in preparation for our first playoff game on May 8.”
The Falcons outpaced Camp Verde 2-1 in the first inning of the April 27 outing, adding a third and final run to the team total in the third inning to claim the 3-1 victory. The April 30 repeat victory was all Falcons, all the time, with the local boys scoring a pair of unanswered runs in the first inning, four more in the second, three in three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to earn the run-rule shortened 10-0 win in five innings of play.
As for those season leaders Langer alluded to, Zack Langer is second in the 3A North Central region with a batting average of .469. Dylan Shipman is fourth at .442, with Hunter McAloon and Matt Pritchard holding down spots six and seven with respective batting averages of .407 and .396. Andy Lloyd is nineth at .375 with Shane Davenport rounding out the top 10 at .368.
Gabe Armstrong is second in the league for earned run average at 0.99 while holding down the top spot for strikeouts at 68. Fountain Hills’ Dylan Shipman is fourth in that category at 35 strikeouts. Armstrong also leads the league with seven wins on the mound.