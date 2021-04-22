It was a big week for the high school baseball team, with the Falcons besting Payson on April 12 before dominating Page in both rounds of a doubleheader over the weekend.
“Our pitching and defense was very good this week,” said head coach Rob Langer. “It was nice to see the offense come alive, led by McAloon and Davenport.”
The Falcons took on Bourgade Catholic at home on Tuesday, April 20, and will hit the road to play Chino Valley today, April 21, at 3:45 p.m. Play continues Friday, April 23, with another away game at 3:45 p.m., this time against Bourgade Catholic. Next Tuesday, April 27, the Falcons begin their final week of the regular season with a 5 p.m. road outing against the team from Camp Verde.
Payson
Hitting the road to Payson on April 12, the Falcons were first to light up the scoreboard, earning an unanswered run in the second inning. The local boys stretched their lead through the remainder of the game, scoring another three in the third and five more in the sixth.
Down 9-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Longhorns managed to bring two across home plate, but that was nowhere near the comeback they needed to flip the script. In the end, the Falcons celebrated a 9-2 victory to kick off a week of wins.
Mark DeNinis had a solid showing with a run and an RBI, with Zack Langer knocking a double.
Page
The Falcons were only getting warmed up against Payson, as they ended the week with two very convincing wins against the team from Page on Saturday, April 17.
Both games were over in five innings, with the Falcons besting the Sand Devils by a score of 17-0 in the first game and 12-2 in game two.