It was a 2-1 week for the high school baseball team, which lost a narrow battle against Chino Valley on April 21, sandwiched between decisive victories against Bourgade Catholic on April 20 and April 23.
The Falcons have just a pair of region games left in the regular season, both against Camp Verde. The teams squared off yesterday, April 27, on the road and will be on the home field this Friday, April 30, for a 1 p.m. game.
Bourgade Catholic
Head coach Robert Langer said the Falcons had a “crazy opening inning” against Bourgade Catholic on April 20, with 23 players getting the stick on the ball. Both Shane Davenport and Zack Langer went 3-3 in the opening inning alone, adding to the Falcons’ 17 runs before switching sides.
The rest of the game was a bit calmer, with the Falcons only adding one more run in the fourth to answer a total of three from Bourgade. The Falcons had little trouble holding on to their early lead, winning the game by a final score of 18-3 in just five innings.
Chino Valley
The Falcons took on Chino Valley on April 21, going on to lose by a narrow margin of 8-7 in eight innings of play.
AJ Hernandez managed two runs on a hit while Shane Davenport landed a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Dylan Shipman went 3-5 with a pair of runs while Matt Pritchard managed a 3-5 showing with 2 RBI. Drew Bothwell managed a run with Zack Langer going 2-5 with a run and 2 RBI.
Bourgade Catholic
The Falcons were on the road to play Bourgade Catholic on April 23, but the home field advantage didn’t make things much easier for the Golden Eagles.
The Falcons outpaced their opponents 5-3 in the first inning, then added another eight unanswered runs in the second. At the end of five innings of play, the Falcons won another run-rule shortened game by a score of 17-6.
Langer said this game capped off another great week on the mound for Gabe Armstrong.