Thank you, Zoning Commission. You put the future welfare of Fountain Hills before the short-term profit of the proposed Daybreak development. Congratulations!
It takes courage to let common sense prevail over a charming professional presentation, executed by a superlative zoning lawyer (Paul Gilbert). The developers are good business people and can be respected for their efforts to make the most money possible from this land. Be ready for a relentless series of re-submittals, with small site plan concessions. The pressure will be on you, but you are under no obligation to change the zoning.
The bottom line is, this land should not be re-zoned for an apartment development of any size. Please stick to your guns.