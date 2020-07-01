Perhaps you know me as a Realtor at MCO Realty. I’ve been employed in Fountain Hills more than 20 years. Perhaps you’ve seen me emceeing shows or speaking to your civic group. Or because I’ve been working for you in the State House, where I vote as promised in a conservative manner to expand the power of the individual, limit the power of government.
I vote for real balanced budgets that boost school spending and teacher pay. I will continue to advocate for real secure borders and end illegal immigration. As an Air Force veteran, I’m honored to serve as Chairman of the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
This race has three candidates who claim to be conservative, but only John Kavanagh and I have actual conservative records. Mr. Chaplik has been attacking us for them. He’s run a particularly mean race, which I don’t understand because he brings so much baggage to the race that running a negative campaign should be the last thing he wants. He even attacked me for being a senior citizen, arguing that seniors should know when it’s time to go away.
Mr. Chaplik may not think seniors belong in politics, but my record begs to differ with him. I’ve won awards from pro-taxpayer and pro-family groups and have a 100 percent pro-Second Amendment, pro-school choice and pro-life voting record, and I’ve been endorsed by conservatives like Congressmen Andy Biggs and David Schweikert and Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.
Visit LD23JayLawrence.com for a complete list and to learn more about my positions and record. This year we must re-elect President Trump, and protect our State Legislative GOP majorities. A lot of liberal money is being spent to defeat John Kavanagh and me; I hope we’ve earned your two votes with our work and voting record. Thank you!