The Democrats’ mantra that Trump did not handle the COVID-19 epidemic is simply not true.
Let us review the facts: After banning travelers from China, President Trump immediately set up a team of expert advisors at the CDC. When he saw the country needed more masks and ventilators, he met with industry leaders and encouraged companies to divert their assembly lines to make masks and ventilators. He also helped them set up a national supply and distribution system.
In addition, he also called in drug manufactures and had them work with the CDC to develop needed medications. He was in contact with 50 states and worked with them to set up separate policies to slow down the spread of the virus.
And during these first critical months the radical left demonstrators were burning and looting our cities and calling for eliminating the police, President Trump mobilized the National Guard to help maintain law and order. No other peacetime president has had to face the multiple challenges that President Trump had.
The Democrats’ criticism of President Trump’s handling of these two crises is totally unwarranted.