I just read an article published in 1990 by Charles Krauthammer about tribalism in our country. One of the greatest needs (and now ignored) asked of our immigrants is the need to assimilate and become citizens.
Perhaps someone should investigate Somaliland in Minnesota. I am informed by friends who moved there that there is fear among some of their neighbors to try to enter there and the police are limited in their access. Of course, I am taking this information with caution, but I have read that our U.S. federal government was the organization which brought these folks to our country only to turn them over to religious groups for settlement.
It only seems logical that the problem we are having with the “Squad” and their attempt to change our country into their weird version will not change unless someone outside of their tribes replaces them. I don't know about you, but I am not ready for Sharia law!