Thank you to those who dropped new, unwrapped toys into the distinctive boxes that were strategically placed along the route of the Thanksgiving parade. Unfortunately, it was not all good news.
Unbelievably, several of the collection boxes, which were clearly marked, were used by individuals to drop off their trash. Due to the irresponsible behavior one of the gifts, a book, was ruined by the remains of wet coffee grounds deposited in one of the boxes. Hopefully, next year these individuals will have learned to read and will bring a toy to drop into the box. The idea is to make the toy drop during the Thanksgiving parade a new and great Fountain Hills tradition.
In the meantime there are Toys for Tots boxes spread throughout the town at the Sheriff’s Office in Town Hall, the Palisades fire station, Fire Station #2 on Fountain Hills Blvd., Phil’s Filling Station, Safeway, Sonoran Real Estate, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Desert Canyon Golf Club, Friends in the Hills Club, Keller Williams Real Estate, Desert Dawg, Senor Taco, Bashas’, American Legion Post 58, Tap House, Card Shop, Raymond James, Oyo Yogurt and Anytime Fitness.