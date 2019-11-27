Most long-term residents know that the best way to start Thanksgiving Day is to grab a cup of coffee and a chair or two and head down to the Fountain Lake area to watch the largest and greatest parade this side of the Mississippi. Thousands turn up with their children and grandchildren, who will be rewarded with a little extra candy.
We have much to be thankful for as we live in this beautiful town of Fountain Hills, but there are many less fortunate youngsters who could do with a little extra gift. This year you can feel even better about the start of the day by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to drop off in one of twelve strategically placed Toys for Tots boxes along the parade route. This will be the first time the Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Detachment #1439 has collected toys along the parade route and so we are asking you to tell at least 10 people (your friends and neighbors) about bringing a toy to the parade.
Apart from the boxes there will also be a Detachment float with Young Marines escorting it and they will be able to accept your donated toys, too. Last Friday and Saturday volunteers from the Marine Corps League were able to reach out to many local grocery shoppers, who promised to pass the word along for us. If you belong to any local organizations, please get the jungle e-telegraph going in top gear. And remember, as each float goes by just give the volunteers a very regal Queen Elizabeth-type wave!
We wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving and look forward to seeing you along the parade route.