A union, no different than the AFL-CIO or the United Auto Workers, again threatens our schools! A union so powerful that with a flick of a vote, they tell you to keep your kids at home until (name the latest demand).
The National Education Association, one of the largest in the country and founded in the late 19th Century, is dictating to you when your kids can go to school and under what circumstances.
I recall a jaw-dropping time when President Ronald Reagan fired all the striking air traffic controllers and then replaced them. That needs consideration today. Any teacher who refuses to teach, goes on strike or abandons their classroom should not be paid and potentially face firing. I believe the majority of teachers would come to work. Maybe they really would like to be free of the baggage of a union and they might enjoy merit pay and getting rid of dead wood.
Maybe there are too many administrators and maybe vouchers and charter is a better way. No one is forced into teaching, which used to be a calling. True, you likely wouldn’t get rich teaching, but those who loved to teach did so and produced some of the greatest generations of free people in the world.
Today the teachers union, in all its forms, is truly an ugly and outdated concept. The government does not own our children and for certain no union should determine what, where or when our children will learn. Arizona Governor Ducey has taken a good step in using COVID relief money targeted for use by families whose children’s school is closed to in-person learning.