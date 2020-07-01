These stressful times seem to bring out the worst in people; it’s not only the virus, but the attacks on homes and businesses, the looting, shootings, buildings burning, lockdowns and financial difficulties.
Unfortunately, the most recent recipient of pent-up stress was Councilman David Spelich, who was hit with an ethics complaint. David is a tremendous man, one who spent many years in public service as a Chicago policeman and now is the chief investigator for the Arizona Department of Education Investigation Unit.
Apparently public service just seems to be in his DNA. Two years ago he stepped forward, ran and was elected by a high margin to the Fountain Hills Town Council. He has served with dignity, is a solid and thoughtful person who stood with 73 percent of Fountain Hills voters recently in rejecting the Daybreak propositions.
This bogus violation has no merit. David was supporting our Maricopa County Sheriff’s officers, as they had the unfortunate duty of trying to curtail the questionable activities of a local business. David didn’t report the owner; others in the same complex who were abiding by Fountain Hills’ imposed health rules reported the infraction. David simply was defending the officers, making it clear he did not appreciate the treatment they received when they were forced to return to the business eight separate times.
David will always do the right thing. He took a solemn oath as a law enforcement officer and now as an elected official. I stand with Councilman David Spelich; he is a straight-talker who calls the balls and strikes as he sees them. No question where David stands on issues. Ask and he will look you right in the eye and tell you.