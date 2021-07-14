With the recent articles of President Xi of China, celebrating the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and his bold statements, I take great offense not only personally, but for the American people.
After being given diplomatic immunity for three months due to my Dad being the Consulate General representing Nationalist China and thus able to leave the former Soviet Union in 1949, Dad decided not to return to China/Formosa/Taiwan but settle in the U.S. I’ll be damned if I let this criminal/dictator/mass murderer of a president to have any influence on our American freedom and our democratic way of government.
Our family lost nine uncles and nine aunts (only two aunts survived, Mom and her sister) during this “Cultural Revolution”/cleansing. As most of you have read or are familiar with, the “cleansing” that occurred – i.e., anyone with education, status, landowners, etc. – were “eliminated” through either being just shot/executed, tortured or forced into “communes” where they were forced to work 20-hour days. By late 1950s approximately 60 million died!
It appears that in the last six months “socialism” has risen its ugly head again, and this time in the greatest and most freedom-loving country in the world. Our family did not come to America to have it being “socialized,” as what was done in China. Becoming citizens in 1963 and having served in the Corps to defend our freedom and democracy, I will do everything in my power to prevent radical socialization of this great nation. I will challenge anyone to go and live in a socialistic society (Russia, China, etc.) and then decide which country you want to live in.