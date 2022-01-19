At the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Jan. 10, it was revealed that Town staff had not complied with P&Z’s request to create ordinance language intended to protect Fountain Hills from the unchecked proliferation of residential addiction treatment businesses in our beautiful small town. These restrictions sought by P&Z would benefit both the community and those in recovery. However, staff submitted no draft language. Why?
P&Z chairman Peter Gray again directed Town Hall staff to produce ordinance language, due at the commission’s February meeting.
During the past year, the number of sober living homes in Fountain Hills residential neighborhoods has increased from one to six, and there may be more that we don’t know about considering the town’s lax oversight. The mayor and town council have shown no urgency in addressing this issue, despite residents having raised concerns repeatedly since early 2021.
There are requirements for sober living homes that our mayor could implement now, today, even as we await action from Town staff, if and when they decide to comply with P&Z’s request. Why isn’t the mayor leading on this?
All that the Town currently requires to open a sober living home in Fountain Hills is a $50 business license. Is it any wonder, when our town government does not set firm guidelines, that outside businesses will exploit this very lucrative opportunity?
Compare this with the rigorous requirements in Scottsdale or Prescott, which have acted to preserve their residents’ quality of life and property values rather than simply parroting that sober living homes are ADA protected.
There was standing room only at the Jan. 10 Planning and Zoning meeting, and during call to the public every speaker opposed the addiction recovery industry’s unrestricted expansion in our neighborhoods. The council needs to listen.