I was delighted to see the letter about your crossword puzzle. I have wanted to write for some time, but wondered if I should since I think of it as a “gift” to us from the paper! But since someone got the barrel rolling, I thought I’d join in.
I do The New York Times’ Sunday crossword puzzles all the time, and almost all the time when I can’t figure out a clue and look at the answer, it makes sense. With this puzzle, the answers are useless, because they’re so obscure that I still don’t understand them. Once the puzzle wanted the name of an English football(soccer) club!
I thank you again for the crossword puzzle, but do hope you change it to one that we can solve.