While most residents of Fountain Hills are enjoying the summer, our P&Z and town staff were working on something that on the surface might seem boring or perfunctory, but it is neither.
I would like to compliment the P&Z and staff on their efforts regarding the zoning ordinance amendment 21-06, which defines precisely what is a hospital that would be allowed in certain commercial districts in town. It specifically precludes behavioral health, a polite term for detox centers, and that is a large, but only first step in preserving the Fountain Hills that everyone came here to enjoy.
Forty years ago, I came to Fountain Hills because of its unique qualities and I bet that still holds true for today’s newest arrivals. Protected by mountain ranges to the east and west, open desert to the north and miles of tribal land to the south, Fountain Hills maintains its small-town appeal in one of the fastest-growing counties in the southwest. We may be the only place that enjoys that small-town feel right next to a big metropolis with our 4th of July fireworks, Thanksgiving Day Parade, Stroll in the Glow, art festivals, car shows, etc. You can feel it when attending these town events.
So, why the effort by some to make Fountain Hills just like everywhere else? I submit that the majority of Fountain Hills residents don’t want to be Mesa, Peoria and the like. We came here to get away from drug centers, homeless shelters and big-hearted social engineering projects. All but one member of a most thoughtful P&Z commission agrees with that premise. I ask you to pay attention to how the council votes on this when they return in August, as a wrong vote on this one will ruin everything you came here for.