I am a 60-year Republican and 12-year Independant voter. I extend my appreciation, gratitude and infinite respect to the many veterans who have served and are now serving in our armed forces.
I am particularly grateful to the veterans of WWII. My parents, sister and I moved to Washington, D.C., in June of 1941 and I attended junior and senior high school all during the war, graduating in June of 1946. I was involved in Red Cross volunteer projects and War Bond drives.
As a Boy Scout I was chosen, with two other scouts, to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Memorial Cemetery on Memorial Day 1946. Soon after graduation, I joined the U.S. Navy and was an aircrewman on a Navy P2V2 antisubmarine warfare patrol plane, between the end of WWII and the Korea wars. While not a combat veteran, I was willing to serve my country.
I would suggest people of the last two generations watch the History Channel and other credible channels for war stories in which their grandfathers and great grandfathers fought and died to save our nation.
True patriots do not try to overthrow the government because they lost an election. To paraphrase Buckminster Fuller, “You don’t fight to make a change, you come up with a better system.”
Also, I suggest some members of our Congress and some political groups be sure to read the differences of Socialistic, Communistic, Fascistic, Authocratic and Dictator types of government; especially read the entire Constitution and the Bill of Rights for the definition of Democracy.