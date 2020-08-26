Last week a letter writer thanked the Town and volunteers for coordinating and conducting the COVID-19 testing and commented on the slow reporting of results. My wife and I were among the people who were tested and waited far too long for the results. Fortunately, we too were both negative, but a 12-day wait for results is too long. I am happy it was not the 116 days that the letter writer endured.
I too would like to thank the Town for setting up this well-run testing site. All was easy and the wait time to get tested was short; unfortunately, the wait for results was not. I think the residents of Fountain Hills would benefit if another similarly well-run testing opportunity were provided. Hopefully, the testing facility chosen this time will get the results out quicker. We all know that can be done; just look how fast athletes and politicians get their results back.
Additionally, I would like to see the Town lift some of the COVID-related restrictions, such as opening up the Community Center to the 50 people allowed by the Governor’s Executive Orders when social distancing can be maintained. I also think the Town should again allow use of the ramadas in the parks when it is either a family unit or others already in close contact. Totally closing down these facilities is way beyond what the Governor has suggested are the necessary measures to get control of this virus.
We need to take certain precautions to halt this virus, but we don’t need to go overboard as, unfortunately, our wonderful town has done.