This is addressed to the man who drives the blue truck decorated with obscene flags around Fountain Hills. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know anything about you.
I only know that just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
I understand that you have a First Amendment right to display your message. But perhaps you can get the attention you seem to need, in some less offensive way. There are children in this town. There are also many of us who are highly offended at the obscenity you are using.
This has nothing to do with support or dislike of the President.
And to those businesses who allow this truck to park in their parking lots, you are definitely driving commerce away. You have a right to escort this truck off your property and to call the police if that becomes a problem.
The snowbirds are beginning to return. I will be embarrassed for them to see what has happened to this sweet little town in their absence.