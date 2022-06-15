If you’ve never heard of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), you aren’t alone.
The NLRB was established in the 1930s to serve as a neutral arbiter between labor and management in America’s workplaces. Under its current leadership, however, it has begun to take aggressive anti-employer, pro-union stances, and at the expense of worker freedom. One example is that the NLRB is now considering a rule that would eliminate workers’ rights to a secret ballot in union elections. Instead, union reps would urge, sometimes pressure, workers to sign a union authorization card (or decline to sign it) publicly, in front of their coworkers.
What’s going on here? It’s clear that labor-backed politicians in Washington are now trying to implement through regulation what they could not get passed through Congress. This is just a sneaky way to impose bad policy. Arizonans should be pleased that neither Senator Kyrsten Sinema nor Senator Mark Kelly have supported these big union pieces of legislation that would have revoked these employee freedoms and their right to privacy. Here’s hoping our Senators resist the NLRB’s damaging proposals as well.