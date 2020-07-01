In the June 10 issue, I read a story about Dr. Grant Smith joining the order of the Knights of St. John, also known as the Knights of Malta. Congratulations to Dr. Grant.
Since I came from Malta, I know a bit about the order and I have a book about the order and names of all the Grand Masters. In fact, half of the cities and villages of Malta are named after the Grand Masters. Malta’s capital is named after Grand Master La Valette (Valletta). The great architect Girolamo Cassar was their supporter and helper. I don’t know if he is related or not.
When they arrived in Malta, the island was bare and they built practically the whole place, including their own church, St. John’s, where they are all buried in Valletta.