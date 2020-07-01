It appears that all the members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors care more about the health and safety of Fountain Hills residents than most of our own town council.
Thank you, Ginny, Alan and Sherry, for caring about your community.
In addition to voting against the need to wear masks, Councilman Art Tolis was especially belligerent. Why did he need to cut short the discussion, denying us input from the Chamber of Commerce and others? Shame on the members who supported his arrogance. We don’t deserve to be treated that way. Please make it right by apologizing to the town. And for heaven’s sake, get over yourself; wear a mask!
I also want to thank the mayor for being supportive of the young women who so courageously organized a peaceful march for our town. Again, thanks for caring about our community.